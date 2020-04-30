Vistara to restrict on-board services; minimise human contact between crew, passengers

Vistara has decided to stop services like onboard sales, welcome drink, hot meals, Starbucks coffee etc on its flights. There has been no restriction on these services from the government.

The airlines said, "Water-pouring will be replaced with distribution of 200ml sealed water bottles on all flights, and cold refreshments will be served to customers in premium economy and economy cabins, including to customers opting for economy lite fares."

The airline will give reduced meal choices and 200ml bottles of drinking water due to the coronavirus pandemic. The airlines added that the temporary changes are "...to ensure health and safety of passengers and staff upon resumption of services when allowed by the authorities."

The airlines aim to minimise human touchpoints by 80% on board after services resume. Services on international flights will also be looked at and changed accordingly to ensure minimal human contact.

"Vistara's cabin crew are receiving appropriate training on minimising their chances of contracting or spreading the coronavirus. They will undergo thermal screenings before departure and arrival of flights, and will be quarantined/tested if any colleagues or passengers show symptoms of infection or test positive for COVID-19. The cabin crew will wear personal protective equipment such as face masks and disposable gloves at all times," the Tata-owned airlines said.

Vistara has also announced that it will encourage travelers to use self-service facilities such as web check-ins and check-in kiosks at the airport to ensure social distancing at passenger checkpoints. Every aircraft will be equipped with surgical masks, gloves, sanitiser wipes and contact-less infrared thermometers. In case a passenger shows signs of COVID-19 infection, Vistara will ensure a check-up with the medical team at the airport.

