Axis Bank extends CEO Amitabh Chaudhry’s term by three years till Dec 31, 2027

Axis Bank, in a filing on Thursday, announced the extension of Amitabh Chaudhry’s term as CEO and MD of the bank for three years till December 31, 2027. The bank also announced the reappointment of Meena Ganesh as an independent director for a second term for four years till July 31, 2028, as well as the reappointment of Gopalaraman Padmanabhan as an independent director for a second term for four years till October 27, 2028. Both these reappointments are subject to approval of the members of the bank, it said.

“Meena Ganesh and Gopalaraman Padmanabhan shall not be liable to retire by rotation during their tenure as independent directors of the bank,” the lender said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Axis Bank shares were last seen trading 4.71 per cent higher at Rs 1,113.80. At this price, turnover on the counter came at Rs 67.38 crore along with a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 3,43,600.02 crore.

AXIS BANK CEO AMITABH CHAUDHRY

Axis Bank MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, 59, joined the bank on January 1, 2019. Before that he was leading HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company for over nine years.

The bank said that under Chaudhry’s leadership, HDFC Life emerged as the finest brand in the life insurance space and became one of India’s largest private life insurers. Chaudhry had also served as the MD and CEO of Infosys BPO and head of testing unit of Infosys Technologies, where he was instrumental in building the BPO right from its inception to making it into an extremely profitable business with presence in seven countries.

Amitabh Chaudhry has a degree in Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and a postgraduate degree in Business Management from IIM, Ahmedabad.

MEENA GANESH & GOPALARAMAN PADMANABHAN

Meena Ganesh, 60, a widely-celebrated woman leader in business, has served as an independent director of Axis Bank since August 1, 2020. She is the co-founder and chairperson of home healthcare company Portea Medical, co-founded in 2013. Portea, with over 3,000 employees and operations across over 20 cities in India, brings geriatric, chronic, post-operative care as well as allied healthcare services to in-home patients.

Ganesh is the partner of entrepreneurship platform, Growthstory,in, and co-promoter of nearly a dozen, new-age tech-enabled start-ups including Bigbasket, Bluestone, HomeLane, and Verloop.io.

Meena Ganesh’s career spans across organisations such as TutorVista, Pearson Education Services, Tesco Hindustan Service Centre, CustomerAsset, Microsoft India, PWC and NIIT.

She has a PGDM from IIM Calcutta and a graduate degree in Physics from the Madras University.

Meena Ganesh also serves on the boards of Pfizer India and Hitachi Energy, apart from Axis Bank, where she serves as the chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and is a member of the Audit committee, Acquisitions, Divestments and Mergers Committee and the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

Gopalraman Padmanabhan is a veteran in bank regulation and supervision of foreign exchange/securities markets in India, information technology, customer service, risk management, finance and payment systems, with more than 35 years of experience with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in various capacities. At the time of superannuation, he was Executive Director at RBI.

He had also served as the Non-Executive Chairman of Bank of India in August 2015, a position he held till August 2020.

Padmanabhan has a Masters degree in Economics from Kerala University and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Birmingham Business School.

