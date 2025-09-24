Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on September 24 for Navratri Day 3? Check full holiday schedule

Bank holiday today: If you are planning to visit your bank today, this week or anytime this month, it is advisable to check the bank holidays prior. The festive season is here, and so are the holidays.

Navratri began on September 22, and today, September 24, is the third day of the auspicious festival, which will culminate on Vijayadashami on October 2. Day 3 of Navratri is not a bank holiday, and all banks will be operational across the country.

However, bank holidays vary across the states. The Reserve Bank of India publishes the list of holidays, detailing the days banks are closed in each state.

UPCOMING BANK HOLIDAYS IN SEPTEMBER 2025

September 29: Banks will be closed in a few states on account of Maha Saptami, including Tripura (Agartala), Assam (Guwahati), and West Bengal (Kolkata).

September 30: Banks will be closed in a few states on account of Maha Ashtami, including Tripura (Agartala), Odisha (Bhubaneswar), Assam (Guwahati), Manipur (Imphal), Rajasthan (Jaipur), West Bengal (Kolkata), Bihar (Patna), and Jharkhand (Ranchi).

September 27 is also a bank holiday on account of fourth Saturday, and September 28 is a Sunday.

CAN I DO ONLINE BANKING ON A BANK HOLIDAY?

Online banking remains operational all year long. You can continue using online or mobile banking services during holidays, including national holidays. In case there is a pre-planned downtime for maintenance or any other issue, banks will notify its users.