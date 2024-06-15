Bank holidays: Are banks closed on June 17 for Eid-ul-Adha?

In observance of Eid ul-Adha, all banks in India, both public and private, will be closed on Monday, June 17, 2024. Consequently, services including cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance, and other transactions typically conducted through these banks will be unavailable on this day. However, customers are encouraged to utilise net banking, mobile banking applications, and ATMs for their financial needs during the holiday closure.

As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) notification, bank holidays like Eid ul-Adha will impact all states except Mizoram, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, where banking services will continue as usual on June 17.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, banks in Jammu and Srinagar will observe another holiday, this time for Bakri Id (Id-Uz-Zuha). For Eid ul-Adha, banks in Jammu and Srinagar will observe an extended holiday on June 18. Banks will be closed from June 16 (Sunday) through June 18 (Tuesday), making it a three-day break. Customers are advised to plan their bank visits accordingly.

Besides, banks will be closed on the 4th Saturday, i.e, June 22, 2024.

Bank holidays in June

June 16, 2024 (Sunday)

June 17, 2024 (Monday): Eid ul-Adha

June 18, 2024 (Tuesday): Banks are closed for Eid ul-Adha in Jammu and Srinagar.

June 22: Banks are closed on account of the fourth Saturday.

June 23: Banks are closed on account of Sunday.

June 30: Banks are closed on account of Sunday.