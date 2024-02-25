Bank holidays in 2024: Banks to remain closed for 14 days in March, check details here

Prepare your schedules as banks in India will remain closed for at least 14 days in March 2024. These closures include public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and respective state governments determine these holidays.

National holidays include Chapchar Kut on March 1, Mahashivratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29. State-specific holidays include Bihar Diwas on March 22, and Yaosang second day/Holi on March 26 and 27 in Bihar.

Regular bank closures are on second Saturday (March 9), fourth Saturday (March 23), and all Sundays of the month. Despite these closures, online banking services will remain accessible nationwide.

List of Bank holidays in March 2024

March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 3: Sunday

March 8: Mahashivratri (except New Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, West Bengal, Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Itanagar, Goa)

March 9: Second Saturday

March 10: Sunday

March 17: Sunday

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 23: Fourth Saturday

March 24: Sunday

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

March 31: Sunday

Bank holidays in February 2024

In February 2024, banks were closed for 10 days, including regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Certain holidays are specific to certain states or regions.

In February 2024, select states will observe holidays for Losar, Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami), Lui-Ngai-Ni, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, State Day/Statehood Day, and Nyokum. It is essential to note that bank holidays can vary from state to state.

It's crucial to plan your bank visits considering these holidays and to verify these dates with your specific bank branch or their official website. The RBI releases the list of bank holidays, considering various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, and government announcements.

The RBI communicates its holiday schedule through its official channels. The RBI has categorised these holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.