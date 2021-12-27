Bank holidays in January 2022: Check list here

Bank holidays in January 2022: To plan your banking activity, know when the banks will remain closed in January 2022.



The bank holiday list for January 2022 has been issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Physical banks will be shut for nine days in January, excluding the weekends (second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays). Bank customers will not be able to withdraw and deposit money at the bank branches due to the holidays but online banking services will continue to operate.



Here's the bank holidays list for January 2022:



1. January 1, 2022, for New Year: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok and Shillong.

2. January 3, 2022 for New Year's/Losoong: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl and Gangtok.

3. January 4, 2022 for Losoong: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok.

4. January 11, 2022 for Missionary Day: Banks will remain closed on the occasion in Aizawl.

5. January 12, 2022 for the birthday of Swami Vivekananda: Banks will remain closed in Kolkata.

6. January 14, 2022 for Makar Sankranti/Pongal: Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad and Chennai.

7. January 15, 2022 for Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day: Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok and Hyderabad.

8. January 18, 2022 for Thai Poosam: Banks will remain closed on the occasion in Chennai.

9. January 26, 2022 for Republic Day: Banks will remain closed in all cities except Agartala, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kochi and Srinagar.



Apart from the above-mentioned holidays, Banks will remain closed on January 8, and January 22, due to second and fourth Saturdays and on January 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 because of Sundays.