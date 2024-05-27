Bank Holidays in June 2024: Banks to remain close for 12 days

Banks will be closed for up to 12 days in the month of June, including Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays this month. Despite the national or state holidays, online banking services will remain operational, allowing customers to conduct transactions through bank websites, mobile apps, or ATMs for urgent requirements. However, customers are urged to plan visits to bank branches carefully, considering the non-working dates.

Below is the list of bank holidays in the month of June 2024

June 9: Banks will be closed on account of the Maharana Pratap Jayanti in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan

June 10: Holiday on account of the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev ji in Punjab

June 14: Banks in Odisha will be closed for Pahili Raja

June 15: Banks in the north-eastern state of Mizoram will be closed for YMA Day. Banks in Odisha will be closed for Raja Sankranti

June 17: Banks will remain closed across India on the occasion of Bakri Eid , except in some states

June 21: Banks across many states will be closed for Vat Savitri Vrat

Weekend bank holidays

June 8: Banks will be closed on the second Saturday across India

June 22: Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday across India

June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30: Bank holidays on Sundays across India

To ensure complete preparedness, it's advisable to verify the holiday schedule with your specific bank branch or their official website for the latest and most accurate information regarding holidays in your local area.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annually publishes a comprehensive list of bank holidays for the year, considering various factors like national and state holidays, cultural or religious observances, operational necessities, government announcements, and coordination with other banks.