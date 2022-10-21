Bank Holidays October 2022: Banks to remain shut for 6 days from October 22; Full list here

Banks will be closed across the country starting October 22.



The season of festivities is here and if you need to complete any of the bank work, it is important to know about the bank holidays. Due to Dhanteras and Diwali, several banks in India will be closed for six straight days from Saturday onwards, or October 22.

The festival of lights is widely enjoyed with much fanfare and happiness. Dhanteras, a holiday that occurs before Diwali, is another occasion when people spend money to spruce up their homes. While Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day holiday, Bhai Dooj is the closing day.

Due to Dhanteras, banks will be closed nationwide on Saturday. Besides that, this Saturday is also the fourth day of the month. October 23 is a Sunday and therefore, all banks will remain shut as well. So, in totality, banks will be closed for six consecutive days from October 22.

Check out the list of bank holidays here:

October 22: Dhanteras and Fourth Saturday

October 23: Banks remain on every Sundays

October 24: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi

Banks will remain shut in the country, except in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal

October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja

Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur

October 26: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day

Banks will be shut in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, Srinagar.

October 27: Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba

Banks will remain shut in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow.

