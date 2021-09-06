Bank holidays this week: Banks to stay close for 5 days; check out full list

If you are planning to visit your bank this week, you must take note of the list of holidays as the banks will remain shut for five days during the week.



While there are five bank holidays during the week, it must be noted that not all holidays are observed by banks across the country. Many holidays are regional as they are for festivals celebrated in some states or parts of the country. Here is a list of holidays in this week:



September 8: As per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for banks, Wednesday, will be a holiday on account of 'Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva'. It is observed in Assam, and banks in Guwahati will remain shut on the day.



September 9: It is a holiday due to Teej (Haritalika), which is celebrated in Sikkim. Banks in Gangtok will be shut on Thursday due to it.



September 10: Friday will be a holiday due to Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari, and banks in many states will remain closed.



September 11: Banks will remain closed on the second day of Ganesh festival in Panaji. However, banks will remain closed across the country as it is also the second Saturday of the month.



September 12: Banks will remain closed as Sunday is a weekly off.



While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, online services will continue to function as usual.



The central bank classifies its list of bank holidays under three categories -- holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and banks' closing of accounts.

Also Read: Axis Bank rolls out new policies for LGBTQIA+ employees, customers

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani's wealth nears $100 bn as RIL shares surge