Banks to remain open only for two days between March 27-April 4

Both private and public sector banks will work for only two days, i.e., March 30 and April 3 between March 27 to April 4, according to the list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banks will remain closed for three days straight between March 27 and March 29.

Banks will remain functional on March 31 but it will only be for bank employees. Net banking services shall remain unaffected on these holidays. Bank holidays are not observed by some states, which is why these dates vary from one state to the another.

LIST OF BANK HOLIDAYS FROM MARCH 27 TO APRIL 4

March 27- Fourth Saturday

March 28-Sunday

March 29- Holi

March 31- Last day of the financial year

April 1- Bank closing of accounts

April 2- Good Friday

April 4- Sunday

LIST OF BANK HOLIDAYS IN APRIL 2021

April 5- Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (regional holiday)

April 13- Ugadi, Bohag Bihu, Telugu New Year, Baisakhi, Gudi Padwa, Biju festival and Sajibu Nongma Panba

April 14- Ambedkar Jayanti, Emperor Ashoka's birth anniversary, Tamil New Year, Cheiraoba, Bohag Bihu and Maha Vishuba Sankranti

April 15- Himachal Day, Bengali New Year, Vishu and Sarul

April 21- Ram Navami and Garia Puja

April 25- Mahavir Jayanti

