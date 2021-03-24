Banks to remain open only for two days between March 27-April 4

Both private and public sector banks will work for only two days, i.e., March 30 and April 3 between March 27 to April 4, according to the list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banks will remain closed for three days straight between March 27 and March 29.
Banks will remain functional on March 31 but it will only be for bank employees. Net banking services shall remain unaffected on these holidays. Bank holidays are not observed by some states, which is why these dates vary from one state to the another.
LIST OF BANK HOLIDAYS FROM MARCH 27 TO APRIL 4
LIST OF BANK HOLIDAYS IN APRIL 2021
Also read: Citigroup declares 'Zoom-free Fridays' to combat WFH-triggered work fatigue
Also read: SBI extends special term deposit scheme for senior citizens till June 30
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today