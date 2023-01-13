Business Today to hold Banking & Economy Summit, and the glittering BT-KPMG Best Banks Awards

India's No. 1 business magazine, Business Today, will hold the much-awaited Banking & Economy Summit, which will be followed by an award ceremony for the best banks, on January 13. The event that will be attended by the who’s who of the banking industry will start off at 11:30 am at Mumbai’s St Regis Hotel.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State for Ministry of Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, finance and economy stalwart KV Kamath will be in attendance, along with the creme de la creme of the industry.

The Summit will be an exciting mix of panel discussions and fireside chats where some of the best minds of economy, banking and financial markets will talk about where they see the economy steering and the role of banking, digitisation, and sustainable finances in achieving the target.

The summit will kick-off with a fireside chat with Axis Bank MD and CEO Amitabh Chaudhary, who will address the big turnaround and the challenges for banking ahead. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in an evening discussion, will talk about how the economy and banking industry can ride out the storm. The last session of the day will be with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who will talk about investing in infrastructure to drive economic growth.

Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India; Ashu Khullar, CEO, Citibank India; Kaustubh Kulkarni, Senior Country Officer, JP Morgan India; Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda; V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank; R. Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank; Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South India Bank; Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO, CSB Bank; and S Krishnan, MD & CEO, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank will be in attendance too.

Three former SBI chairpersons will participate in the Summit – AK Purwar, Rajnish Kumar and Arundhati Bhattacharya. KV Kamath will talk about the future of banking in an era of uncertainty.

The 27th edition of the BT-KPMG Best Banks and Fintechs Awards will begin after the sessions end. Thirteen awards will be given away including five quantitative awards and eight jury awards. The jury was presided over by KV Kamath, and comprised members including Arun Kumar Purwar; Alice G Vaidyan, former chairman and managing director, GIC Re; A.P. Hota, former MD& CEO, NPCI Ltd; and Avinash Gupta, MD& CEO, Dun & Bradstreet. The BT-KPMG jury will hand out the "Most Consistent Transformation" Award for the first time.

The awards will be given away by Nitin Gadkari, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and KV Kamath.