Diwali 2023 bank holidays: Banks to remain shut for THESE days; check details

On the occasion of the Diwali celebration in the country, banks across India will remain closed starting from Dhanteras in some states till Bhai Doj on November 15. This year, Diwali falls on a Sunday, which is November 12, and festive celebrations will begin from Dhanteras, falling on Friday, November 10. Banks across India will remain non-functional for up to six days (these holidays include Sunday and the second Saturday), according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorises holidays into three categories, which include Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

In the month of November, banks across different states in India will remain closed for up to 15 days in the wake of numerous festivals this month. However, digital services like UPI, Mobile Banking, and Internet Banking will remain active during this period.

Diwali bank holidays 2023:

November 10 (Friday): Banks will remain shut amid the Wangala Festival in Meghalaya.

November 11 (Saturday): Banks will remain closed on the second Saturday

November 12 (Sunday): Banks will remain shut on account of Sunday

November 13 (Monday): Banks will remain shut on the occasion of Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Diwali in Tripura, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

November 14(Tuesday)- Bank will remain shut due to Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Sikkim.

November 15 (Wednesday) On the occasion of Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya, banks are closed in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Himachal Pradesh.

List of other bank holidays in November 2023:

November 20 (Monday): Banks will remain shut amid the celebration of Chhath (Morning Arghya) in Bihar and Rajasthan.

November 23 (Tuesday): Banks will remain shut in the view of Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal in Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

November 27 (Monday): Bank will remain shut amid the Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima celebration in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad – Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

November 30 (Thursday): On the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanthi, banks will remain closed in Karnataka

