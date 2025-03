Diwali bank holidays 2024: Are banks closed on Oct 31 or Nov 1? Details here

Diwali bank holidays 2024: As Diwali approaches it is advisable to prepare your bank outings ahead. Banks will be shut on October 31 and November 1 across states. While some states have declared October 31 as bank holidays for Diwali, some have declared a bank holiday on November 1. It is pertinent to know if banks are closed in your city on October 31 or November 1 before you plan your bank visits.

Related Articles

When is Diwali 2024?

This year there’s some confusion regarding the date of Diwali. For the uninitiated, Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya Tithi, which falls on two days this year.

The Amavasya Tithi for Diwali 2024 begins on October 31 at 3:52 pm and concludes on November 1 at 6:16 pm.

Diwali bank holidays: October 31

Keeping in mind the dates, October 31 will be a bank holiday in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Chandigarh, Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), Kohima (Nagaland), Kolkata (West Bengal), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), and Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala).

October 31 is a bank holiday across these states on account of Diwali/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi.

Diwali bank holidays: November 1

November 1 will be a bank holiday in Agartala (Tripura), Belapur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Imphal (Manipur), Jammu, Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Shillong (Meghalaya), and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir).

November 1 is a bank holiday across these states on account of Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava.

Key Diwali 2024 dates

October 29, 2024 (Tuesday): Dhanteras

October 30, 2024 (Wednesday): Choti Diwali

October 31, 2024 (Thursday): Main Diwali celebrations and Laxmi Pujan

November 2, 2024 (Saturday): Govardhan Puja

November 3, 2024 (Sunday): Bhai Dooj