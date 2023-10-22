Durga Puja 2023: Banks to remain closed on THESE dates; check the complete list here

Banks across India are slated to remain shut over the next two days due to the Dusshera festival, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday calendar. However, specific holiday dates are subject to variation across different states regarding the celebration of this religious event.

The latest updates have been published on the central bank's website. These provide crucial information for customers planning their banking activities efficiently.

As per the updates, physical banking services are scheduled to be inaccessible during a certain period but mobile internet banking services are expected to operate normally. Customers are encouraged to leverage digital platforms for their banking needs in the interim.

Major banks in several cities, including Kolkata, Agartala, Guwahati, and Imphal, will be closed on Monday (October 23), in observance of Maha Navami of Durga Puja, celebrated with grandeur and fervor on a national scale, especially in Eastern India.

Furthermore, the dates of October 23 and 24 have been designated as public holidays in several parts of the country, including the celebrations of Dusshera, Mahanavami, and Vijaya Dasam.

This closure of banks, however, will exclude those in Imphal and Hyderabad. On 25 October, Durga Puja/Dasai will be observed in Gangtok, causing banks to remain closed. Banks in Gangtok, Jammu, and Srinagar will stay shut on October 25. Banks in Gangtok and Kolkata will remain closed on 27 and 28 October 2023, respectively, because of continuing Durga Puja celebrations. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad will observe a bank holiday on 31 October 2023 in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti.

Furthermore, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on Dussehra, 24 October 2023. No transaction would be executed in segments like equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB). The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed during the morning and evening sessions on Dussehra.

