'Took my very own HORNBACK X1 for a spin': Anand Mahindra rides 'world's first foldable diamond e-bike' made by IIT Bombay students

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, on Sunday took a ride on the world's first foldable diamond e-bike, created by IIT Bombay students. The bike is called the Hornback X1 and is made by a startup called Hornback Cycles.

Mahindra was impressed with the bike and said that it was "35 per cent more efficient than other foldable bikes" and "the only bike that doesn't have to be lifted after folding." He also said that he had invested in the startup.

The business tycoon also appreciated the group for designing the first foldable diamond e-bike with full-size wheels.

“A bunch of IIT Bombay guys have made us proud again. They’ve created the first foldable diamond frame e-bike with full-size wheels in the world. That makes the bike not only 35% more efficient than other foldable bikes but it makes the bike stable at higher than medium speed. And it’s the only bike that doesn’t have to be lifted after folding. Took my very own HORNBACK X1 for a spin around the office compound! (Full disclosure: I have invested in their startup.) Hornback is available on Amazon as well as on Flipkart,” he captioned the post.

The Hornback X1 is a foldable e-bike with a diamond frame. It has a 250W motor and a 36V battery. The bike can travel up to 70 km on a single charge and has a top speed of 25 km/h.

The bike is also very lightweight, weighing only 15 kg. It is also very easy to fold and unfold, and can be done in just a few seconds.

"It is such a well thought out and designed function keeping the heart of the bike intact. Kudos to the team, this will motivate people to carry their bikes on their long distance journeys. And that’s a fantastic motivation," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Will it go through the scanners at the metro stations? Thanks."

"That's genuinely remarkable news! Huge congratulations to the IIT Bombay team for their innovation and the impressive e-bike they've developed. The foldable diamond frame design is a game-changer, and its 35% more efficient than other foldable bikes makes it even more exceptional. Moreover, the enhanced stability at higher speeds is a significant advantage worth celebrating," a user commented.

“Great! You have been a source of inspiration for all the startups,” a third user remarked.

A fourth user added, “Wow. Great going. Will definitely check this one out.”

