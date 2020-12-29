Former Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty tipped to be part-time chairman of HDFC Bank

Former economic affairs secretary (EAS) Atanu Chakraborty is tipped to be the part-time chairman of HDFC Bank. India's largest private bank in terms of market capitalisation, in its latest board meeting, has approved the appointment of Chakraborty as its part-time chairman, CNBC TV18 reported citing sources. Chakraborty's name was sent for the RBI's nod on December 28.

He was appointed as the Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs in May 2019. A 1985 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, Chakraborty previously served as the Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) under the Ministry of Finance. Chakraborty had succeeded Subhash Chandra Garg as the Economic Affairs Secretary.

Both Chakraborty and HDFC Bank are yet to come out with official statements on this.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank has emerged as the top player among the 100 Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies in the country, according to BFSI Movers and Shakers 2020 report by Wizikey. It says the bank topped because of its customer service, monetary management, and innovative offerings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

