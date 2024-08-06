scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Banking
Govt names Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as new SBI Chairman

Feedback

Govt names Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as new SBI Chairman

He will assume the position on or after August 28, 2024.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
From building the loan portfolio to managing CASA and harnessing the power of AI, SBI’s new Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty will have his hands full for the next three years From building the loan portfolio to managing CASA and harnessing the power of AI, SBI’s new Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty will have his hands full for the next three years

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) announced on August 6 that it has approved Challa Sreenivasulu Setty's appointment as the chairman of the State Bank of India. He will assume the position on or after August 28, 2024.

Setty’s appointment will last for three years, according to the ACC statement. Previously, on July 3, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), an autonomous body under the central government, recommended Setty, one of the managing directors of SBI, as the next Chairman of the bank.

Additionally, the ACC approved the appointment of Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, currently serving as a Deputy Managing Director (DMD) at SBI, to the position of Managing Director. His tenure will begin on the date he assumes office and will last until he reaches the age of superannuation on June 30, 2027, or until further orders, whichever comes first.

Published on: Aug 06, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement