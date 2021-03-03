HDFC joins SBI, Kotak; slashes home loan rates by 5 bps

After State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC has also reduced home loan interest rates. The lender reduced rates by 5 basis points to 6.75 per cent. The changes will be effective from March 4, the housing finance company said on Wednesday.

"HDFC reduces its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 5 basis points, with effect from March 4, 2021," said HDFC. All existing HDFC retail home loan customers will benefit from this change, the HFC said.

SBI had also reduced its interest rates on home loans. The top lender offers home loans at 6.70 per cent interest per annum. Customers are eligible for zero processing fee on home loans till March as well. "The interest concessions are based on the loan amount and CIBIL score of the borrower. SBI believes that it is important to extend better rates to customers who maintain a good repayment history," the bank said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank also slashed home loan rates by 10 basis points for a limited period. It said that it offered the lowest rates in the market. Kotak customers will be able to avail the home loans for 6.65 per cent till March 31 as part of its special offer after rate reductions. The bank said that 6.65 per cent rate is applicable to both home loans and balance transfer loans across amounts. "Kotak continues to set the pace as the price leader in the home loan market and we are delighted to offer consumers a special year-end bonus in the form of even lower home loan interest rates. This is indeed the best time to buy a home," Kotak Mahindra Bank's President-Consumer Assets Ambuj Chandna said.

