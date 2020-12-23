ICICI Bank appoints Sandeep Batra as executive director for 3 years

ICICI Bank has said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Sandeep Batra as Executive Director of the bank for three years. The ICICI Bank board of directors has recorded December 23 as the effective date of appointment and taking charge by Batra as the company executive director.

A chartered accountant and a company secretary, Batra has been working with the ICICI Group for the past 20 years and is currently the company president, with responsibilities of the bank's corporate centre. Batra was responsible for the operations group, technology group, secretarial function and corporate communication group.

He is also on the boards of several ICICI Group companies including ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company.

In his previous stint with ICICI Bank, Sandeep was the group compliance officer. He has also been a founder member of the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance team and has worked with the organisation as its CFO from 2000-2006 and then as executive director and a member of its board from January 2014-July 2018.

At ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Batra was responsible for finance, investments, actuarial and risk and compliance functions. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank share was trading Rs 1.25 or 0.25 per cent up at 501.55 on the National Stock Exchange during early trade on Wednesday.

