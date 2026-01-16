Jupiter Wagons shares jump 26% in a month; quarterly results, Budget cues awaited

Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd have rallied sharply over the past month, gaining about 26 per cent, amid growing investor interest in select railway stocks ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27.

Commenting on the outlook for the rail sector, Vivek Lohia, Managing Director at Jupiter Wagons, said the upcoming Budget comes at a time when execution and reforms are becoming as important as overall allocations.

"With the Union Budget 2026-27 approaching, the rail sector is entering a phase where execution and reform will matter as much as headline allocations. The Railways Minister's '52 Reforms in 52 Weeks' programme signals a clear push toward system-wide improvements in operations, safety, and service delivery."

Lohia added that, based on recent trends, the rail outlay could see a moderate rise. "Based on recent trends, the rail outlay is expected to see a calibrated increase of around five per cent, taking the overall allocation to approximately Rs 2.65 lakh crore, including extra-budgetary resources. With electrification nearing completion, capital deployment is likely to be redirected toward easing congestion through new lines, gauge conversion, track doubling, and the expansion of Dedicated Freight Corridors and economic corridors linked to ports and mineral clusters."

He further highlighted the emphasis on technology-led reforms. "The reform agenda's focus on faster adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies for safety, predictive maintenance, and train operations is particularly encouraging, as it reflects a shift from asset creation alone to measurable performance outcomes."

According to Lohia, the forthcoming Budget should prioritise translating reform initiatives into projects that help reduce congestion and improve operating efficiency across the rail network.

On the stock-specific front, Kranthi Bathini, Director – Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said Jupiter Wagons has recently emerged from a consolidation phase.

"The stock was in a consolidation phase. We have recently witnessed a rally in select railway stocks ahead of Budget 2026. The upcoming quarterly results are crucial for Jupiter Wagons. Investors with a medium- to short-term view can consider holding the stock for now."

Separately, Systematix Institutional Equities had maintained its 'Buy' rating on Jupiter Wagons a couple of months back, with a revised target price of Rs 360.

Meanwhile, shares of Jupiter Wagons surged 12.46 per cent on Wednesday to close at Rs 331.15. At this level, the stock has climbed 26.01 per cent over the past one month.