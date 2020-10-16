ICICI Bank net, mobile banking, app down; Twitter users flood bank with messages

ICICI Bank customers took to Twitter to complain that their payments are not going through. Customers of the bank have said on the social media platform that they are facing trouble loading the ICICI Bank website, facing OTP issues and are unable to access the mobile app as well as netbanking.

ICICI customers took to Twitter to say that they have been facing this issue for the past two days. When a user complained about her payment not going through, fashion portal Myntra said that there is an issue with ICICI Bank's payment gateway. "Hey there! Please be informed that there is an ongoing issue with the ICICI debit/credit card payment gateway and the issue has already been highlighted. We are trying our best to have this resolved as soon as possible," said Myntra to the user.

Moreover, many customers who wanted to jump in on the sales on Amazon and Flipkart complained that they are not receiving OTPs for their concerned transactions. Even as the servers are down ICICI Bank on Thursday announced that it will launch services like creating fixed deposits, payment of utility bills and accessing details of trade finance on WhatsApp.

