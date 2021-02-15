Indian Bank completes migration of core banking software of erstwhile Allahabad Bank

State-owned Indian Bank on Monday said it has successfully integrated the software system with the erstwhile Allahabad Bank post the amalgamation.

The bank has successfully completed process of technical migration of CBS/ITMS software of erstwhile Allahabad Bank with CBS/ITMS software of Indian Bank, it said in a regulatory filing.

The scheme of amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank came into force from April 1, 2020.

Indian Bank carried out the migration process on 13-14 February, and had informed that customers may face some disruption in services.

Also Read: Bank of India, three other public sector banks shortlisted for privatisation