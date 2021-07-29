LIC Cards Services, IDBI Bank launch RuPay credit cards Lumine, Eclat: check out full details

LIC Cards Services Limited (LIC-CSL) has partnered with IDBI Bank to launch 'Lumine' Platinum Credit Card and 'Eclat' Select Credit Card on the RuPay platform. The cards will initially be available to LIC policyholders, agents, as well as employees of the corporation and its subsidiaries.

Announcing the launch of the cards, Rakesh Kumar, CEO of LIC CSL, said, "We are delighted to partner with IDBI and RuPay for the launch of LIC CSL Credit Cards viz LUMINE and ECLAT. We aim to enhance the value of digital transactions by providing a variety of benefits/cards thereby saving time and cost of transactions for both buyer and recipient. LIC CSL have a vision to be the top Brand in Cards and Digital Payments, catering to all segments with geographical spread across the Country." .

The cards will offer a wide range of benefits to users. Lumine and Eclat cardholders will have a credit limit that suits their lifestyles. The cardholders will earn 3 'delight' points on every spend of Rs 100 via the Lumine card and 4 points on the Eclat card. The cards also offer special benefit of 2x reward points while paying renewal insurance premium of LIC.

The cards also have a 'Welcome Aboard' offer for initial customers. Lumine and Eclat cardholders will earn 'Welcome Bonus Delight Points' of 1,000 and 1,500, respectively, on spending Rs 10,000 within 60 days of card issuance.

Both cards offer users the facility to convert their transactions of over Rs 3,000 to EMI with zero processing and foreclosure fee, along with a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions of Rs 400 onwards. Cardholders can also choose their EMI tenure options of 3, 6, 9 or 12 months as per their requirements. Moreover, Eclat cardholders will get complimentary lounge access at all domestic and international airports.

The cards also come with insurance coverage viz air accident insurance cover, personal accident or permanent disability cover, credit shield cover and zero lost card liability. They have a validity of 4 years and an interest-free credit period of up to 48 days.

Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO of IDBI Bank, said, "We are glad to be partners with LIC CSL and RuPay, for an innovative credit product that offers an array of benefits to our customers with a focus on health, entertainment, travel, and various beneficial reward points. We aim to elevate the experience of credit card expenditure towards a holistic benefit for our customers."

Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI, said: "We are happy to collaborate with LIC CSL and IDBI Bank to launch Lumine and Eclat co-branded credit cards on the RuPay network. These cards are designed to offer a rewarding shopping experience to the customers with comprehensive privileges. We believe that this partnership will add more value to customers' day-to-day spends and purchases. It is our constant endeavour at NPCI to offer renewed transactions experience for all our customers while using their RuPay cards."

Edited by Rupashree Ravi

