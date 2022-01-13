Looking to update bank details in UAN? Here are the steps listed by EPFO

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) today mentioned steps to update bank account details in the Universal Account Number (UAN).



EPFO, which works under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, took to Twitter to describe step by step procedure which users need to undertake in order to update their details.



Step 1:

Visit ‘Unified Member Portal’ and login with ‘UAN and password’.



Step 2:

Click on the ‘Manage’ tab and select ‘KYC’ from the drop-down menu.



Step 3:

Select ‘Documents’ and enter bank account number, IFSC code. Click on Save..



After saving the new bank details. The screen will show a ‘KYC pending for approval’ message.



Submit your documents to the employer. After your employer has approved the documents, the online portal will show ‘Digitally approved KYC’.



The applicant will receive a confirmation message from the EPFO, once the employer has verified bank details.



Last year, EPFO had extended the e-nomination for the account holders beyond December 31 and had stated that the account holders will be able to add nominees to their respective accounts through the e-nomination facility after December 31 as well.



Union minister Piyush Goyal had suggested having a single-window common KYC (Know Your Customer) procedure for individuals entering various segments of the financial markets like equity trading or banking few days back.



