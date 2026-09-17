Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
industry
banking
NaBFID eyes Rs 1 lakh crore fundraise, to tap overseas markets for up to 40%

NaBFID eyes Rs 1 lakh crore fundraise, to tap overseas markets for up to 40%

MD Rajkiran Rai says the infrastructure lender will use the RBI’s concessional swap window as ports, airports, logistics and urban projects fuel credit demand.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 6:51 PM IST
NaBFID eyes Rs 1 lakh crore fundraise, to tap overseas markets for up to 40%Urban infrastructure development is another major opportunity.

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is targeting fundraising of around Rs 1 lakh crore in the current financial year and will raise around 30–40% from overseas markets as it looks to take advantage of the special concessional swap window announced by the Reserve Bank of India.

Advertisement

“From this year onwards, our budget is such that 30–40% of our annual borrowings will come from overseas markets because we are now looking at borrowing around Rs 1 lakh crore,” Rajkiran Rai G., managing director of NaBFID, told Business Today.

With large-scale infrastructure development under way across the country, demand for funding such projects is increasing. NaBFID itself is targeting a loan book of Rs 5 lakh crore by 2029–30.

“We regularly raise money from the domestic bond market, bank credit lines and other sources. But the RBI window is available right now, so we will make the best use of it until December,” Rai said.

The Reserve Bank, in June, announced a special window to attract foreign currency deposits and shore up forex reserves. While the special window for FCNR(B) deposits was closed at the end of August following robust inflows, the window for entities to raise overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCB) and external commercial borrowings (ECB) will remain open until the end of December 2026.

Advertisement

Rai sees a long runway for infrastructure funding, with emerging areas including ports, shipbuilding, airports, multimodal logistics, high-speed corridors and warehousing.

Urban infrastructure development is another major opportunity. However, Rai noted that not many municipal bodies are equipped to borrow from capital markets, and that governance and capacity issues remain.

Earlier in the day, Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey also pointed to the need to further expand the municipal bond market, given the enormous amount of capital needed for urban development.

The next phase will require continued focus on municipal creditworthiness, governance disclosures and predictable project cash flows, he said.

NaBFID is working with around 100 urban local bodies in an advisory capacity, Rai said.

Advertisement

Rai also stressed the need to bridge long-term infrastructure funding gaps and attract greater participation from long-term investors such as insurance companies and pension funds.

He pointed out that, in the initial years while a project is being developed, banks are best placed to assess and underwrite the risk. However, once the project is completed in two to three years, long-term investors need to step in.

“Commercial banks are not equipped to provide long-term funding because their liabilities typically have tenures of one to three years. This can result in asset-liability mismatches. That is where long-term investors come in. Insurance companies and pension funds need investments with tenures of 30–40 years, and that is where we have to bridge the gaps,” Rai said.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar

Associate editor at Business Today. Nachiket Kelkar has experience of more than two decades as a business journalist covering financial markets and corporate developments. Currently, my focus is on tracking the ups and downs of the equity market and the major news and regulatory developments shaping them. I also have an eye on interest rate movements; major decisions by the Reserve Bank, putting them in the perspective of the consumer; and how the banking industry is evolving amid new opportunities and challenges in an ever globalised and uncertain world economy. Previously, I have had stints with various print and digital media publications like The Week, Hindustan Times and moneycontrol.com among others. When not chasing stories, you may find me travelling, clicking pictures or trainspotting. 

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 6:51 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more