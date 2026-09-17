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Sensex slips, Nifty settles higher; Tata stocks gain after N Chandrasekaran reappointment

Sensex slips, Nifty settles higher; Tata stocks gain after N Chandrasekaran reappointment

TATACHEM779.30(6.49%)

A majority of Tata Group stocks were among the notable gainers during the session after N Chandrasekaran was reappointed as Chairman of Tata Sons for a further five-year term.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 5:00 PM IST
Sensex slips, Nifty settles higher; Tata stocks gain after N Chandrasekaran reappointmentAmong sectoral indices, pharma, realty and auto stocks were among the stronger performers, while banking and FMCG stocks lagged.

Indian equity benchmarks ended mixed on Thursday after a volatile session, with the 30-share BSE Sensex pack closing marginally lower while the NSE Nifty50 index finished in positive territory.

Sensex fell 21.86 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 74,314.59. In contrast, Nifty rose 53 points or 0.23 per cent to end at 23,270.60.

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A majority of Tata Group stocks were among the notable gainers during the session after N Chandrasekaran was reappointed as Chairman of Tata Sons for a further five-year term.

Tata Chemicals Ltd surged 5.86 per cent, while Tata Investment Corporation Ltd gained 5.47 per cent. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) climbed 4.58 per cent and Tata Motors Ltd advanced 2.88 per cent. Tata Steel Ltd rose 2.82 per cent, while Tata Technologies Ltd gained 1.70 per cent. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) edged up 0.21 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, pharma, realty and auto stocks were among the stronger performers, while banking and FMCG stocks lagged.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, "Markets remained resilient on Thursday despite a cautious global backdrop following the US Federal Reserve's 25-bps rate hike. After opening on a flat note, the benchmarks remained volatile within a narrow range before settling with modest gains. The recovery was supported by selective buying in domestic-facing sectors, although gains remained capped by concerns over global liquidity, elevated crude prices and continued foreign selling."

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Mishra added, "Global cues remained a key source of uncertainty. The Fed's 25-bps rate hike, along with signals of further tightening, kept the dollar and bond yields elevated. Brent crude remained above $104 per barrel, although it eased from recent highs amid improving supply prospects. The rupee briefly weakened beyond Rs 96/$ before recovering, with suspected RBI intervention providing support. Continued FII selling remained an overhang, while ongoing IPO activity also added to liquidity considerations."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, noted, "The anticipated Fed rate hike, along with easing bond yields, offered temporary support to global equities and reinforced expectations of gradually moderating inflation. Despite this, Nifty remained volatile but ended higher, supported by value buying following the recent correction. Investor sentiment is likely to stay cautious amid concerns over a possible broader rate-tightening cycle, driven by ongoing Middle East tensions and the risk of US tariffs. Mid- and small-cap stocks continued to outperform as investors favoured companies with strong earnings visibility, solid order books, and healthy balance sheets, particularly in the capital goods, industrial, defence, power, and healthcare sectors."

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Nifty outlook

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, said, "Nifty continues to remain in a weak broader structure, although today's recovery provided some stability near lower levels. 23,000 remains the immediate critical/make-or-break level. Immediate support is placed at 23,000–23,120, while resistance is seen at 23,370–23,500."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 5:00 PM IST
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