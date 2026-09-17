'We cannot put the cart before...': Noel Tata's argument against N Chandrasekaran's reappointment

Noel Tata's detailed statement to the board explains why the Trusts opposed the reappointment. He argued that Chandrasekaran had already decided not to seek another term, that the Trusts had accepted that decision, and that the board's move came before another key question had been settled.

Must Read: Tata Trusts opposes N Chandrasekaran reappointment, says board resolution is ‘legal nullity’

Here are the key points from his statement

'Chandrasekaran had already decided to leave'

Noel Tata said Chandrasekaran himself had told the board on August 12 that he would not offer himself for another term when his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027.

"The decision was the Chairman's own," Noel said.

He stressed that the decision was freely taken, was clearly expressed, and had not been sought by the board.

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The letter was later made public. Noel said employees, lenders, business partners, the market, and the majority shareholder had all proceeded on the basis of that decision. "The page has turned," he said.

'Tata Trusts had accepted his decision'

According to Noel, Tata Trusts did not seek to reverse Chandrasekaran's decision.

Instead, the Trusts accepted it and formally asked Tata Sons to constitute a selection committee under its Articles of Association to find a successor.

That, Noel argued, created a problem with putting Chandrasekaran's reappointment to a vote.

"A resolution now for re-appointment moved at this meeting would therefore ask this Board to set aside three things at once," he said.

Those three things, according to Noel, were Chandrasekaran's own decision, the Trusts' acceptance of it and the succession process that the Trusts had asked the company to begin.

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'Why Noel said the move was premature'

This was one of the central arguments in Noel's statement. He said Chandrasekaran's position as a director of Tata Sons was itself uncertain.

A general meeting where that question was to be determined could not proceed because there was no quorum, Noel said. His argument was that the company should settle the directorship issue before deciding on the chairmanship.

"The Chairman's own position as a director is presently uncertain, the general meeting at which that question falls to be determined not having been able to proceed for want of quorum. Until that question is resolved, a resolution upon the chairmanship rests upon a foundation which has not yet been laid. We cannot put the cart before the horse."

Noel also warned that if Chandrasekaran were reappointed as chairman and his position as a director was later found to be in doubt, the decision could face a "serious legal challenge" from a shareholder.

Noel also addressed another issue facing Tata Sons.

He said two questions had come before the company at roughly the same time. One concerned the structure of Tata Sons and its obligations to the regulator. The other concerned its leadership and succession.

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On how Tata Sons is held, he said: "It will be resolved by what is written to the Reserve Bank, by the reasons the Company is able to give, and by the time it is allowed."

Noel said the second is about who leads Tata Sons and by what process. "It will be resolved by the Articles of Association and by the procedure they prescribe. The considerations which bear upon the one have very little to do with the considerations which bear upon the other."

But, he argued, the two issues should be dealt with separately. "The considerations which bear upon the one have very little to do with the considerations which bear upon the other," Noel said.

He asked the board not to allow one issue to become the argument for the other.

In his view, Tata Sons' regulatory position should be decided on its own merits, while the succession question should be handled according to the company's Articles of Association and the prescribed process.

Tata Trusts say the decision had 'attained finality'

In conclusion, Noel said the Trusts had accepted Chandrasekaran's August 12 decision and that, from their perspective, it was final.

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"In so far as the Tata Trusts are concerned, the intimation made by the Chairman vide his communication dated 12 August 2026 has been duly accepted and has attained finality," he said.

"The Chairman has conveyed his decision; the shareholders have conveyed their acceptance; it is now time to move on."

Tata Trusts separately reiterated the same position and described Chandrasekaran's reappointment as "illegal".

Earlier in the day, the Tata Sons board approved Chandrasekaran's fresh five-year term and cleared the process to list the group's holding company. However, Noel Tata's statement challenges the process by which the board reached that decision and argues that the succession question should have followed a different route.