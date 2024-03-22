'PM Modi's vision responsible for India's outstanding economic performance': Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday said the reforms brought by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre have changed the landscape in India within a decade. Lauding PM Narendra Modi's good governance and bold economic reforms, Patel said India is at a historic high and is currently the fifth-largest economy.

"It was PM Narendra Modi's vision that has put India on the global map. Be it sending Covid vaccines to other nations to sending monetary help to others, under PM Modi India has witnessed good governance, fast infrastructural growth and bold economic reforms. On the back of these reforms, India today is the fifth largest economy and the fastest growing economy.

He added: "PM Modi's vision of reform, transform and perform has brought in a huge change in the economic and banking sector of the country. It is a known fact that a few years ago, the banks in India were making losses and a huge NPA burden on them. But when PM Modi took charge, he changed the outlook of the banking sector. The present growth and development is due to the robust performance of our banks and NBFCs. International institutions like the World Bank, New Development Bank, and Asian Development Bank are keen to be a part of India's growth story. I would like to note that Gujarat has also grown as a favoured hub of many foreign companies and institutions."

Highlighting Gujarat's growth model, CM Patel said that reforms, such as Ease of Doing Business, startup business facilties, have helped Gujarat to become a favoured destination of foreign companies and investors.

Talking about Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), CM Patel said the center is a world-class business district envisaged and built to cater to global and domestic business enterprises.

"PM Modi has often noted that the GIFT City is not just any centre. It the centre of India's aspirations and hopes. I am very positive that in the coming years, GIFT City will become the hub of economic affairs."