PNB to offer banking services on WhatsApp. Check here how to activate the service

State-owned Punjab National Bank has decided to offer its banking services on WhatsApp as part of new-age facilities for customers. As per a notification shared by the bank, a string of services will be offered to the customers on WhatsApp, which will be available 24 hours for 365 days on both Android and iOS phones. The services will also be offered to non-customers, who want to seek information about various schemes, loans, and other products.

How to opt for the services

The customers will have to first save the PNB official WhatsApp number, which is +919264092640, on their phones. After that, just like any other conversation, the customer has to send a 'Hi' to this number on the Whatsapp chat.

A message with Menu will appear on the customer’s screen. Once received, customers can pick and choose the services offered by clicking on the menu.

Customers must note that they should first check whether the PNB account is genuine or not before starting a communication. To check that, customers should see whether there are green ticks with the Punjab National Bank’s profile name on WhatsApp. If the ticks are not present, customers should recheck the details and resave the correct number.

Banking services available on WhatsApp

A customer can check out their account balance, last five transactions, stop-cheque status, and others. Besides, they can also request a new cheque book on WhatsApp.

Specific services for non-account holders

Customers who do not hold accounts with the bank can ask questions such as how to open an online account, bank deposit/loan products details, digital products, NRI services on WhatsApp through the same service. Besides, they can enquire about branches/ATMs within their locality.

Banking services on WhatsApp

Besides PNB, the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank also offer similar services on Whatsapp. The SBI WhatsApp number is 7208933148, while the HDFC number is 7070022222. The registration process is similar to the one adopted by PNB.

