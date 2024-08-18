Raksha Bandhan 2024: Are banks closed or open on Monday, August 19? 

Raksha Bandhan 2024 bank holiday: Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated across the country on Monday, August 19. It is imperative for you to plan ahead if you need to visit the bank on Monday.

Is Raksha Bandhan a bank holiday?

It is not only Raksha Bandhan on August 19, but also Jhulana Purnima, and the birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. Banks will be closed in certain states, while certain states will not consider it a holiday.

Related Articles

Which states will have Raksha Bandhan bank holiday?

According to the Reserve Bank of India list, banks in Tripura (Agartala), Gujarat (Ahmedabad), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Odisha (Bhubaneshwar), Uttarakhand (Dehradun), Rajasthan (Jaipur), Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur, Lucknow), and Himachal Pradesh (Shimla) will be closed on Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan is a holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act in these states.

Raksha Bandhan: August bank holidays

There are two more holidays in August – 20th (Tuesday) and 26th (Monday) on account of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi and Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi respectively. August 24 would be closed on account of the fourth Saturday.

Banks would mostly be closed across the country on August 26 – Gujarat (Ahmedabad), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Odisha (Bhubaneshwar), Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Uttarakhand (Dehradun), Sikkim (Gangtok), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (Hyderabad), Rajasthan (Jaipur), Jammu, Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur, Lucknow), West Bengal (Kolkata), Bihar (Patna), Chhattisgarh (Raipur), Jharkhand (Ranchi), Meghalaya (Shillong), Himachal Pradesh (Shimla), and Kashmir (Srinagar).