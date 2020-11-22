RBI first central bank to reach 1 million followers on Twitter

With one million Twitter followers, the Reserve Bank of India has become world's first central bank to achieve this milestone.

As per the latest information available on the RBI's Twitter handle, @RBI, the number of followers has increased from 9.66 lakh on September 27, 2020, to one million or 10 lakh on Sunday, November 22.

In the current financial year, as many as 2.5 lakh new followers joined RBI's Twitter handle.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das shared the news on Twitter and congratulated his colleagues. Das wrote, "RBI Twitter account reaches one million followers today. A new milestone. Congratulations to all my colleagues in RBI."



RBI has also surpassed US Federal Reserve, and European Central Bank (ECB), emerging the most popular central bank on the microblogging site.

The 85-year-old RBI has been present on Twitter since January 2012. The US Fed joined Twitter in March 2009, while ECB has been active on the microblogging site since October 2009.

