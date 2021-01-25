SBI 'doorstep banking': What services are offered and how to register?

State Bank of India (SBI) is offering 'Doorstep Banking' facilities to its customers, under which they can benefit from several financial facilities offered by the bank. Services like cash/cheque pickup and delivery have been really popular amid Covid-19 pandemic as people, especially senior citizens, avoided going outside.

"Your bank now at your doorstep. Register today for doorstep banking. For more information:https://bank.sbi/dsb. Toll-free no. 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721," SBI said in a tweet.

As per the information available on SBI's website, it offers doorstep banking (DBS) services to senior citizens and differently-abled customers who have completed the KYC process and have registered addresses within a radius of 5 kms from the home branch. The service is available for fully KYC compliant account holders and savings bank/current accounts of resident individual customers.

The customer can call up SBI toll free number 1800 111103 between 9 am to 4 pm on working days through the doorstep banking tab in YONO app. Under DSB services, the maximum limit for cash transactions per day is Rs 20,000 for cash deposit and withdrawal, while the minimum limit is Rs 1,000. The service charges per visit for non-financial transactions is Rs 60+GST and Rs 100+GST for financial transactions.

Doorstep banking services available at select branches are:

Cash pickup

Cash delivery

Cheque pickup

Cheque requisition Slip pickup

Form 15H pickup

Delivery of Drafts

Delivery of term deposit advice/delivery of term deposit advice

Life certificate pickup

KYC documents pickup

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had inaugurated doorstep banking services by public sector banks in October last year. The services are rendered by doorstep banking agents appointed by banking service providers. Other banks like PNB, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, also provide doorstep banking services facility to their customers.

