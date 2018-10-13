SBI net banking services on accounts without registered mobile numbers to be blocked from this date

The State Bank of India has asked its customers using its internet banking services to register their mobile numbers with the bank by December 1, 2018. Failing to comply will lead to net banking services being blocked on the SBI bank accounts without registered mobile numbers.

In a notice on its website www.onlinesbi.com, the biggest lender in India alerted its clientele to register their mobile numbers with their home branch to continue using the internet banking services.

"Attention INB users, please register your mobile number with us immediately, if not already done, through Branch, failing which the Internet Banking facility may be blocked with effect from 01.12.2018," SBI said on its official website.

The notice by SBI stipulates that customers will have to register their mobile numbers through branch, meaning they will have to visit their home branch to have their mobile numbers registered, if not done already. SBI accounts without registered mobile numbers will not be liable to avail internet banking services from December 1, 2018.

The instruction by SBI comes in the light of a circular by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released on July 6, 2017 which mandates that banks must mandatorily ask their customers to register for SMS alerts as well as e-mail alerts, if an e-mail ID is available for banking transactions.

You check whether you have your mobile number registered with your SBI account or not by logging in to your net banking facility. Follows these steps:

Go to www.onlinesbi.com and sign in using your username and password. After successfully logging in to your account, click on 'My Account and Profile' tab on the homepage. Under the 'My Account and Profile' tab, click on the 'Profile'. Under the 'Profile' tab, click on 'Personal Details/Mobile'. Here you will be prompted to fill in your profile password. Remember, profile password is different from the login password. Once the profile password is accepted by the SBI online portal, your registered mobile number and e-mail ID will be partially displayed to you, if you have registered them.

In case you do not have your mobile number and e-mail registered, you will have to visit your home branch.

