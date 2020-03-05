Hackers try to loot Rs 200 crore from Tata Sons account, get busted

Mumbai Police arrested seven persons, including an IndusInd Bank employee, on Tuesday in Nallasopara shortly after they tried to hack into a Tata Sons account that had Rs 200 crore.

The seven people were arrested from the parking area of a mall in Nallasopara at around 5:30 pm. The police also confiscated a tablet connected to a keypad, nine mobiles and a Tata Sons account statement, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The seven accused as identified by the Nallasopara unit of the Palghar Crime Branch are - IndusInd account executive Tasleem Ansari, tech expert Anant Bhupati Ghosh, Naseem Yasin Siddiqui, Gunjeev Shamjibhai Barayya, Saroj Ramniwas Chaudhary, Satish Ajay Gupta, and Anand Pandurang Nalawade.

Assistant Inspector Siddhwa Jaybhaye told the news daily that the seven people have been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

The news report added that the initial probe into the matter indicated that the seven accused were planning to transfer Rs 150 crore in three tranches of Rs 50 crore each and transfer the amount to a bank account in Nagaland.

However, the police refused to divulge the details of the Nagaland account citing an ongoing probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, an officer privy to the police operation told the news daily that the gang was caught basis a tip-off followed by a team tracking the movements of the gang members for a few days.

"There was a lot of chatter online between the group members and calls back and forth that we had managed to tap into. They were looking for a hacker with a proven track record. But, when they could not find one, they decided to do it themselves using the insider information Ansari had provided them," the officer said.

The targeted account of Tata Sons was located at the Chembur branch of IndusInd Bank. The bank account which was a fixed deposit one had been inactive for some time. Ansari had told his accomplices that the withdrawals from the account will not be detected. The officer further told the news daily that the IndusInd Bank has been informed about Ansari's arrest.

Oddly, two of the gang members - Naseem Siddiqui and Anand Nalawade had started a micro-finance company in Vashi just two days before they were caught. The company was named Limra Inc Micro Finance Company with an office in Sector 17.

According to the cops, Naseem was the mastermind behind the whole plan and he was also in touch with his contact based in Nagaland. He also promised his Nagaland-based contact a 20% commission.

