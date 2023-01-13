'Virat Kohli performs in T20s, ODIs, Tests': Shaktikanta Das equates RBI's challenge with Indian cricketer!

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is good at all formats of cricket-be it one day match, T20 or test cricket. Das, an ardent cricket fan, used cricketing analogy to hint at the future monetary policies.

On being asked about whether the monetary policies will be like T20, test match or one day at the BT Banking & Economy Summit in Mumbai, “I know the corridors of the North block as I have worked and I also know when to turn left or right. Now I am familiar with the Reserve Bank and I know how to enter and work there. On a serious note, one cannot classify monetary policy as T20 or any other formats. Virat Kohli is good at all forms of cricket. Similarly RBI needs to perform in all seasons”

Das further added that RBI’s efforts and endeavour is always to optimize the performers to the best possible extent.

Meanwhile, Das said on Friday that cryptocurrency trading should be banned in the country as it is completely based on speculation and is similar to gambling. RBI had earlier predicted that the whole hullabaloo around crypto is going to collapse and looking at the FTX failure, it can be clearly assumed that the future of the cryptocurrency looks bleak.

“Some people call cryptocurrency an asset, some call it a financial product, but every asset or financial product needs to have an underlying value. But cryptocurrency does not have any underlying value,” the RBI governor said.

