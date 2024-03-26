Adani Green eyes 45 GW of renewable energy by 2030, readies plant 5 times bigger than Paris

Gautam Adani is building the world's largest renewable energy park in Gujarat, aiming for a massive 45 GW power capacity.

The billionaire made the announcement at the opening of 'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery' at the Science Museum in London.

Adani said his group's renewable energy arm, Adani Green Energy, is leading an energy transition that honours the commitment of taking care of the planet not just for this generation and the next but also for generations to come.

"As the world's leading solar power developer and India's largest renewable energy company, we are taking very big steps," he said.

"In Khavda, which is in the state of Gujarat, we are building the world's largest renewable energy park. It will have a generation capacity of 30 GW of energy - and it is incredibly big. Its area of 538 square kilometers is more than five times bigger than Paris."

This is part of the aim to reach 45 GW of renewable energy by 2030, said Adani, the chairman of the apples-to-airport conglomerate.

"This will be like providing clean energy to almost every house in England," he said.

It currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 9.5 GW and locked-in projects of up to 21.8 Gigawatt (GW).

The Adani Green Gallery explores how the world can generate and use energy more sustainably to urgently decarbonise and to limit dangerous climate change.

"Through striking displays of contemporary and historic objects from the UK and abroad, interactive digital exhibits, and specially commissioned models, the gallery shows how the past, present and future are shaped by human imagination and innovation and explores how we all have a role to play in deciding our energy future," a company statement said.

The Gallery, which is open to the public for free, examines this century's defining challenge through the lens of imagination across three sections.