scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Energy
Adani Green eyes 45 GW of renewable energy by 2030, readies plant 5 times bigger than Paris

Feedback

Adani Green eyes 45 GW of renewable energy by 2030, readies plant 5 times bigger than Paris

The billionaire made the announcement at the opening of 'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery' at the Science Museum in London.

Firm is building the world’s largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat. Firm is building the world’s largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat.

Gautam Adani is building the world's largest renewable energy park in Gujarat, aiming for a massive 45 GW power capacity.

The billionaire made the announcement at the opening of 'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery' at the Science Museum in London.

Adani said his group's renewable energy arm, Adani Green Energy, is leading an energy transition that honours the commitment of taking care of the planet not just for this generation and the next but also for generations to come.

Related Articles

"As the world's leading solar power developer and India's largest renewable energy company, we are taking very big steps," he said.

"In Khavda, which is in the state of Gujarat, we are building the world's largest renewable energy park. It will have a generation capacity of 30 GW of energy - and it is incredibly big. Its area of 538 square kilometers is more than five times bigger than Paris."

This is part of the aim to reach 45 GW of renewable energy by 2030, said Adani, the chairman of the apples-to-airport conglomerate.

"This will be like providing clean energy to almost every house in England," he said.

It currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 9.5 GW and locked-in projects of up to 21.8 Gigawatt (GW).

The Adani Green Gallery explores how the world can generate and use energy more sustainably to urgently decarbonise and to limit dangerous climate change.

"Through striking displays of contemporary and historic objects from the UK and abroad, interactive digital exhibits, and specially commissioned models, the gallery shows how the past, present and future are shaped by human imagination and innovation and explores how we all have a role to play in deciding our energy future," a company statement said.

The Gallery, which is open to the public for free, examines this century's defining challenge through the lens of imagination across three sections.

Published on: Mar 26, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Green Energy Ltd
Adani Green Energy Ltd