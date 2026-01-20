Bajaj Housing hits record low; stock down 26% in six months; more pain ahead?

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd declined further on Tuesday, slipping 2.04 per cent to touch an all-time low of Rs 89.51. The stock later pared some losses to close at Rs 89.80, down 1.72 per cent for the day. At current levels, the counter has fallen 26.03 per cent over the past six months. The company is scheduled to announce its December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26) results on February 2, 2026.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select analysts largely maintain a cautious view on the stock's near-term prospects. Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, said Bajaj Housing remains in a clear downtrend, as it continues to trade below both short- and long-term moving averages.

He pointed out that the formation of lower highs and lower lows confirms a bearish structure. While the Rs 90–92 zone is acting as a temporary support, Vithlani noted that weak buying volumes reduce the chances of a meaningful reversal. According to him, any pullback is likely to face resistance in the Rs 98–102 range, while a sustained move below Rs 90 could lead to further downside.

AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, highlighted that the stock is bearish and oversold on daily charts. He identified the next support at Rs 87 and advised that investors consider buying only if the stock manages a daily close above the Rs 91.4 resistance, which could open the door for a near-term move towards Rs 98.6.

Advertisement

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said immediate support is placed at Rs 88, with resistance at Rs 94. He added that a decisive breakout above Rs 94 could push the stock towards Rs 96, while the short-term trading range is expected between Rs 88 and Rs 96.

From a technical standpoint, the stock is trading below its 5-day to 200-day simple moving averages. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 27.65, indicating oversold conditions.

Bajaj Housing Finance is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company registered with the National Housing Bank.