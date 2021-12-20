Adani Group completes construction of transmission lines stretching 897 km

Adani Transmission Limited, a part of Adani Group, announced on Monday that it has completed the construction of transmission lines stretching 897 circuit kilometres, which the firm noted as one of India's longest intrastate transmission lines. This feat was achieved in Uttar Pradesh by Ghatampur Transmission Ltd (GTL), a subsidiary of Adani Transmission.

GTL had secured the loan facility for the project from a consortium of lenders, Power Finance Corporation of India (PFC) and REC Ltd.

The transmission line comprises 4 Nos of 765KV and 400KV bay extensions at Agra, Greater Noida and Hapur. This project has been developed under PPP mode on a Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis, noted Adani Transmission in an official statement.

The project was approved by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) during their 36th Standing Committee meeting on power system planning in India's northern region. The commissioning of this project will significantly improve the social conditions and welfare of people of the region, according to Adani Transmission.

The project comprises 98 Circuit km of 400KV D/C Twin Moose line and 799 Circuit km of 765KV S/C Quad Bersimis high-capacity line in Uttar Pradesh.

It also consists of 765KV S/C GhatampurHapur transmission line of 411 km, which is one of the longest HVAC transmission lines in the country, according to Adani Transmission. It will connect the Ghatampur TPS (Central UP) to 765/400KV Hapur Substation (Western UP).

This project will evacuate power from 3x660MW Ghatampur TPS owned by the Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (a joint venture between Neyveli Lignite Corporation and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam) and will also strengthen UP's transmission network.

Once operational, the Ghatampur thermal generation power plant of UP and Neyveli Lignite Corporation is expected to generate 14,000 million units (MU) of energy each year to meet UP's future power requirement.

Adani Transmission is expected to play a key role in the evacuation of electricity from this thermal power plant through five DISCOMs operational in UP to several parts of the state. With the completion of this project, Adani Transmission has moved closer to its target of setting up 20,000 circuit km transmission lines by 2022.

Commenting on the completion of the project, Anil Sardana, MD and CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd said, Adani Transmission is constantly evolving into a significant player in Indian grid networks. Completion of this large project even during the Covid pandemic is a significant achievement.

"This project will improve reliability, operational efficiency and the robustness of UP's power system network, especially benefitting the areas of Kanpur, Agra, Greater Noida and Hapur. This will also strengthen the resolve towards '24x7 Power for all', the joint initiative of the Central and State Govts," he added.

