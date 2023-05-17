BPCL unveils Rs 49,000 cr petrochemical, capacity expansion project at MP’s Bina refinery 

Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) on Wednesday announced Rs 49,000 crore petrochemical and capacity expansion project at its Bina Refinery. One of the main components of the expansion projects is the Ethylene Cracker Project which will drive the production of essential petrochemicals. The project includes establishment of an Ethylene Cracker complex, downstream petrochemical plants as well as expansion from 7.8 MMTPA to 11 MMTPA.

The Bina refinery expansion from 7.8 MMTPA to 11 MMTPA will help BPCL meet the growing demand of petroleum products in central and northern India. The expansion will also help provide necessary feedstock to EC complex. The petrochemical plant, on the other hand, will cater to the growing domestic demand, according to a company release.

Besides this, BPCL is also investing around Rs 2,753 crore in petroleum oil lubricants (POL) and lube oil base stock (LOBS) installations in Maharashtra’s Rasayani. The project aims to bolster storage capacity, and smoothen supply chain and streamline distribution of essential petroleum products.

The oil and gas company will also set up two 50 MW wind power plants in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for captive consumption at Bina and Mumbai refineries respectively at a cost outlay of around Rs 978 crore. The wind power plants will contribute to eco-friendly operations.

The release read: “These investments will not only strengthen the company's position in the petrochemical industry but also contribute to the economic growth and development of the regions where the projects are based”.

Commenting on BPCL’s expansion plans, CMD G Krishnakumar said the ONGC’s foray into petrochemicals and other expansion plans are in sync with the central government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission. He added these projects will generate employment opportunities apart from boosting sustainable capabilities and creating a net zero future.

Krishnakumar said: “Wind Energy and new age Petroleum Oil Lubricants installations built for sustainable processes, this is a watershed moment in our strategic endeavor to be at the forefront in meeting the rapidly growing demand for energy and Petrochemical products in India”.

