Business Today, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy to host clean energy event 'Scripting a Renewable Future' on Feb 10

As the government pushes for renewables and green energy, the transition from traditional to clean energy has gathered unprecedented momentum. To discuss how the contribution from renewables can be maximised and implemented most effectively, India’s No 1 business magazine Business Today along with Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy brings to you 'Scripting a Renewable Future', an exclusive event to be held on February 10, 2023 at the ITC Maurya in New Delhi.

The event will see participation from government officials, independent power producers (IPPs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), financial institutions, investors, and other key industry players from the renewable energy ecosystem.

The clean energy event will address important issues, opportunities, and emerging trends in the energy ecosystem, and explore how different stakeholders from the industry can collaborate, reset and re-direct their efforts to make India self-sufficient in clean energy, as well as emerge as a global leader in the space.

Shri R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy will address the distinguished gathering of thought leaders and stakeholders at this event.

The event will also host insightful panels and fireside chats with industry leaders and experts. Some of the key leaders who will speak at the event include Khurshed Daruvala, Chairman, Sterling and Wilson Group; Mohit Bhargava, Executive Director (Renewable Energy) & CEO, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited; Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group; Hitesh Doshi, CMD, Waaree Energies Limited; Kapil Maheshwari, President (New Energy), Reliance Industries Limited; N. Ramesh, Deputy Managing Director, India Exim Bank; Amit Jain, Country Manager, ENGIE India & COO (Renewables), AMEA; Rahul Walawalkar, President & MD, CES (India) & President, India Energy Storage Alliance; Anish Mandal, Partner, Deloitte India; Anish De, Global Head – Energy, Natural Resources & Chemical (ENRC), KPMG India; Shilpa Urhekar, National Head (Domestic), Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited; Rajneesh Shrotriya, CTO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited; amongst others.

'Scripting a Renewable Future' will be attended by C-suite executives and decision-makers from the renewable energy sector across the country. With extensive opportunities to network and exchange ideas, the event is set to become a permanent fixture in the calendar of policymakers, businesses, and other stakeholders from the energy ecosystem to discuss ways to accelerate India's clean energy transition.

