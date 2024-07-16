scorecardresearch
Business Today
EV charging station set up at Noida's Sector-15A's Club House under CSR initiatives of Oil India

The chargers were officially handed over to the President of the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) of Noida Sector 15A, symbolizing a collaborative effort between the corporation and the community.

The launch of the EV charging station and the educational book underscores Oil India Limited's dedication to environmental stewardship and community well-being.

As part of the nationwide celebration of Swachhata Pakhwada 2024, Oil India Limited, a Maharatna CPSE, unveiled an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station at Noida's Sector-15A's Club House. This initiative, part of the company's CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) commitments, aims to bolster the adoption of electric vehicles and promote cleaner transportation.

The EV charging station, equipped with two state-of-the-art chargers of 30kW and 9.9kW respectively, was ceremoniously inaugurated by Ashok Das, Director (HR) of Oil India Limited. The event was graced by the presence of Gaurav Bansal, Project Engineer from Noida Authority, along with other officials from OIL, Noida Authority, and local residents.

The chargers were officially handed over to the President of the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) of Noida Sector 15A, symbolizing a collaborative effort between the corporation and the community. This initiative is not just a technological upgrade but a stride towards a greener future, reflecting the essence of responsible corporate citizenship.

Adding to the day's significance, an activity book titled "Trash Talk" was launched, aimed at educating students and citizens of all ages about the importance of hygiene in daily life. This book, developed by Oil India Limited, is a part of their broader mission to foster awareness and instill sustainable practices among the masses.

The launch of the EV charging station and the educational book underscores Oil India Limited's dedication to environmental stewardship and community well-being. As the world moves towards sustainable living, such initiatives are vital in paving the way for a cleaner, greener tomorrow. The residents of Noida, now equipped with a modern EV charging facility, stand as torchbearers of this change, ready to embrace a future where technology and sustainability go hand in hand.

Published on: Jul 16, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
