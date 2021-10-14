Govt invites bids to install 1,000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System; check out the details

As part of the country's green energy push, the government has invited bids to install a 1,000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) as a pilot project. This is the joint effort of both Ministry of New and Renewable energy and the Ministry of Power to provide a roadmap for installing an energy storage system in the country.

A government statement said to support its goal of producing 450 GW renewable energy by 2030, it is important that it gets duly supported with installation of energy storage systems (battery energy storage system, hydro pump storage plants etc).

The ministry said India plans to use its energy storage as a grid element to maximise the use of the transmission system and strengthen grid stability for flexible operation.

State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has called for an expression of interest to procure an energy storage system. The RFS (request for selection) bid document and the draft comprehensive guideline for procurement and utilisation of BESS for transmission and distribution of assets will be published soon.

A pre-bid conference will be held at 4 pm on October 28. Based on the suggestions from stakeholders, the final RFS document will be floated in November first week, along with the final comprehensive guidelines.

The government is working on an energy storage policy for the large scale integration of renewable energy with the country’s power system. It plans to have 175GW renewable energy capacity by 2022 and 450GW by 2030. The massive electricity generated in the grid from sources such as solar and wind requires a storage mechanism that can help balance the national electricity grid.