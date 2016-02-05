Green energy push: Now, govt buildings will run on solar panels

After the Paris meet on climate change, Narendra Modi government plans to focus on use of renewable energy in the year 2016. With a focus on promotion of green energy the public sector construction major the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) said it plans to generate 42.50 MW of solar energy across the country besides replacing energy inefficient electrical fittings in 20 government buildings in Delhi by September, 2016 and in rest of the country later.

The initiatives are estimated to result in a total saving of Rs.115 crore per year, it said in a statement.

CPWD has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for generation of solar power for installation of grid connected rooftop Solar Photo Voltaic panels in all government buildings maintained by CPWD across the country.

10 MW of solar power will be generated by May, 2016 in Phase-I covering Delhi (3 MW), Uttar Pradesh (2 MW), North-East and UTs(2 MW) and 1 MW each in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, it said.

In Delhi, solar panels have already been installed for a total capacity of 1.50 MW over 6 government buildings viz., Nirman Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, East Block and Sewa Bhawan (RK Puram), Pushpa Bhawan near Sheik Sarai and CGO Complex, Lodhi Road. During the last 3 months, a total of 2,86,100 units of power has been generated from these installations resulting in a saving of Rs.11.50 lakhs in energy cost.

As part of measures to promote efficient use of energy in all the Government buildings, CPWD has begun to replace energy inefficient fittings with LED bulbs and 5 star air conditioning systems approved by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency. This will be completed in 20 buildings in Delhi by September, 2016.

In Delhi, a total of 16,613 LED lamps have so far been installed in 261 of 268 government bungalows and 408 of 546 flats of MPs. The remaining will be done so during the Budget session of Parliament.