Honeywell launches carbon and energy management solution for tracking buildings emissions

An increasing number of corporates are pledging to meet net-zero targets yet most struggle with the lack of data for decision-making. As buildings are large contributors to a company’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions, Honeywell has launched an energy-management-as-a-service offering that allows companies to fully account for carbon emissions down to a device level. Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell Building Technologies, Asia told Business Today that this carbon and energy management software developed by Honeywell engineers in India is being launched globally.

As part of the Honeywell Forge platform for data, analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, the carbon and energy management solution is a cloud-based service to help building owners optimise energy use and carbon emissions (Scope 1 and 2), and ultimately, achieve sustainability throughout the enterprise.

The system uses smart meters, sensors, and utility data to segment actual consumption and emissions by type of utility. Then it analyses that data alongside factors like occupancy, weather, and real-time utility rates.

“The system’s analysis is delivered in a dashboard that translates data into clear visuals of key performance indicators (KPIs). These include energy use and carbon footprint by building, with the ability to drill down to finer levels of detail, all the way to analysis of individual pieces of building equipment,” says Modi.

According to the company, the software continuously collects 24/7 energy use data, logged at 15-minute intervals, and submeters all energy-consuming assets to collect granular consumption information.

“This data allows us to help customers establish a rigorously derived baseline, using up to a three-year usage history, live meter data and environmental factors to determine which assets are driving energy consumption,” adds Modi.

Other than providing a real-time dashboard of critical sustainability KPIs, it will also aggregate carbon data from energy-related emission sources in a building – gas, electricity and fuel sources. It can also provide a roadmap for carbon-neutrality.

“This carbon and energy management solution is a SaaS solution available in 3 variants – base, advance and optimise. The key value propositions for the customer are carbon measurement and insights (Scope 1 & 2), energy efficiency and controls, indoor air quality (IAQ) management and emissions reduction.

"The carbon and energy management solution aims at delivering 15-20 per cent energy savings and 100 per cent increased compliance scores while maintaining IAQ. The solution is a smart investment and designed to pay for itself,” adds Modi.

Piloted at Honeywell’s campus in Bengaluru, this is a portfolio management solution, and the price drivers are primarily the number of sites, number of utilities, number of live meters and the level of control for optimisation.

