Vistara welcomes Akasa Air's first Boeing 737 MAX as it lands in Delhi

Vistara airlines took to Twitter to welcome the touchdown of Akasa Air's first Boeing 737 MAX flight at Delhi airport. "YAAy! 🥳 Coming home is surely a #NewFeeling! Welcome," the airline tweeted.

Business Leader Aditya Ghosh also welcomed the aircraft on Twitter. "Welcome home!," he wrote on the social media platform.

Akasa Air, backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, welcomed the arrival of the first 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport today. Delivery of the first aircraft brings the Jhunjhunwala-backed airline closer to obtaining an air operator’s permit (AOP). AOP is a compulsory requirement for an airline before launching commercial operations, as per an official release.

“The arrival of our first aircraft is a very happy moment for all of us and marks an important milestone, bringing us closer to our vision of building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline,” Founder, CEO, and MD of Akasa Air Vinay Dube said on receiving the new aircraft.

The airline took delivery of its first 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing last week in Seattle, US. This was the first of the 72 aircraft that the company will take under its wing. Initial delivery comprising 18 aircraft is expected to materialise by March 2023 whereas the remaining 54 will be delivered over four years.

