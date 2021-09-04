India has 'capability', 'capacity' to become global green hydrogen hub: Jitendra Singh

India has the capability to become the global hub of Green Hydrogen in near future, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Speaking at 'International Climate Summit 2021: Powering India's Hydrogen Eco System' on Friday he stated that the country's "undivided energies should be invested to attain our aim of minimising emission".

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science & Technology, added that it is only possible if India adopts a "proactive approach."

"Green hydrogen will not only enable us to reduce emissions but also help India across several verticals and align with PM Modi's vision of our nation being self-reliant," he noted.

"It's about time that we collectively work towards making India a Green Hydrogen Hub, not just for ourselves but for the bigger picture where we are considerate of the world as a whole. We have the capability and the capacity to facilitate clean hydrogen energy for the world; this is the appropriate time to get into action and create a world worth thriving in," said Singh.

The minister also launched the National Hydrogen Portal www.greenhydrogen-India.com.

The platform is a one-stop information source for research, production, storage, transportation and application of hydrogen across India.