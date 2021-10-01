Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on smartphones under Rs 20,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival begins on October 2 for Prime members and a day later for non-prime consumers. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed a plethora of deals across multiple categories. It includes smartphones that will be selling at up to 40 per cent discount during the sale. So, if you were looking to purchase one, this might be just the right time. A bunch of good affordable smartphones are also getting a price cut.

Keeping the upcoming sale in mind, we have listed the top deals on smartphones under Rs 20000. So keep reading to find out the discounted price and other details of these smartphones.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is one of the best smartphones under Rs 20000. It is usually priced at Rs 19,999, but during the sale, you can purchase it for Rs 18,999. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. An octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset powers the smartphone, which is further coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The device features a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max gets a 5020mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Oppo A74 5G

Oppo's midrange A74 5G is also on sale for a discounted price of Rs 15,990. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It ships with a Snapdragon 480 chipset clocked at 2GHz. The smartphone is offered in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. In terms of optics, the device gets a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. A 5000mAh battery with 18W charging powers this device.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

In case you do not have the budget for the top-end Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, you can skip it and get the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The smartphone placed just below the Note 10 Pro Max has also received a price cut and will sell for Rs 16,499 during the sale. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max are almost identical smartphones with the only major difference in the primary cameras. Redmi Note 10 Pro sports a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. A Snapdragon 732G chipset powers the smartphone. The device gets a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

Oppo F19

Oppo F19 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset. Oppo F19 is offered in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device sports a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. A 5000mAh battery with 33W charging powers this device. Oppo F19, with a price drop of Rs 1000, will sell for Rs 19,990 during the sale.

Vivo Y73

The base variant of Vivo Y73 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is made available for Rs 20,990. It features a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC powers the smartphone. In terms of optics, Vivo Y73 gets a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The smartphone gets a 4000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Tecno Camon 17

Tecno Camon 17 is a big smartphone with a 6.8-inch display. The display is of LCD kind and has a 90Hz refresh rate. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset powers it. The device gets up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In the camera department, it has a 48-megapixel triple rear camera and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The Tecno Camon 17 can be purchased for Rs 13,999 during this sale.



