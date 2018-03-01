LPG prices slashed ahead of Holi, domestic cylinder prices down by up to Rs 47

Oil companies have decreased cooking gas prices by as much as Rs 47 just ahead of Holi. Prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, both subsidised and non-subsidised, have been slashed in the latest rate cut. The 19kg cooking gas cylinders used commercially will also get cheaper with the latest cut in prices. The new prices have been put into effect from Thursday.

The non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 689 in Delhi after a price cut of Rs 47, and Rs 711.50 in Kolkata after coming down by Rs 45.50. Prices of the non-subsidised 14.2kg domestic cylinder in Mumbai have reached Rs 661 after coming down by Rs 47, and Rs 699.50 in Chennai after being decreased by Rs 46.50.

Similarly the prices of subsidised cylinders have been cut by around Rs 2.5 in all four metro cities. The subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 493.09 in Delhi after a price cut of Rs 2.54, Rs 496.07 in Kolkata after coming down by Rs 2.53, Rs 490.80 in Mumbai following a price cut of Rs 2.55, and Rs 481.21 in Chennai after being slashed by Rs 2.48.

Every household in India is eligible for 12 subsidised domestic LPG cylinders weighing 14.2 kg every year. LPG cylinders purchased beyond than limit will have to be purchased at market prices.

The prices of commercial 19kg LPG cylinders used for cooking have also been slashed by up to Rs 80. The 19kg LPG cylinder can now be purchased in Delhi for a price of Rs 1230, Rs 1270.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1181 in Mumbai, and Rs 1307 in Chennai. The prices for the commercial cooking gas cylinder have been slashed by Rs 78.50, Rs 77, Rs 79, and Rs 80 in the four metro cities respectively.