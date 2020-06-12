Petrol, diesel prices hiked by over Rs 3 in six days; check out today's fuel rates

Petrol prices on Friday have been hiked 57 paise per litre, while diesel prices were increased by 59 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

This is the sixth daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

In the last six days, the petrol price has gone up by Rs 3.31 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.42.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 74.57 per litre from Rs 74 per litre earlier, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 72.81 a litre from Rs 72.22 on Friday.

In Mumbai, petrol rates have increased by 55 paise per litre and diesel by 56 paise per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices stood at Rs 81.53/litre, and diesel prices at Rs 71.48/litre on Friday.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities: