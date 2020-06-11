Petrol, diesel prices hiked by nearly Rs 3 in 5 days; check out revised rates

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 2.74 per litre and Rs 2.83 a litre (Delhi rates) in just five hikes by state-owned oil companies since June 7.

The fuel prices were raised by 60 paise per litre each on Thursday, marking the fifth such daily hike since state-owned oil companies ended an 82-day pause in rate revisions and returned to the normal practice of reviewing oil prices daily after coronavirus lockdown.

The price change took effect from 6 am on Thursday. Petrol rates in Delhi are raised to Rs 74 per litre from Rs 73.40, while Diesel prices are hiked to Rs 72.22 a litre from Rs 71.62, as per the price notification of state-run Indian Oil Corporation, India's largest fuel retailer.

Rates have increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

